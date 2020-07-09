Detectives need your assistance in identifying the man involved in an aggravated assault with a vehicle, causing serious bodily injury to a local woman.

The incident occurred at the Midtown Estates Apartments around 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9.

The person of interest left the scene in what appears to be a white-colored SUV with a sunroof and luggage rack on top.

If you have any information that could help identify the individual, please contact Detective Tommy Roberts (629) 201-5517 or Detective Michael Yates (629) 201-5519.