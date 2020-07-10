Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland has ordered flags to fly at half-staff at City Hall Friday in honor of musician Charlie Daniels who died earlier this week at the age of 83.

Daniels was instrumental in establishing the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center on the MTSU campus. He was an active member at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro where funeral services for Daniels will be held Friday.

Daniels, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry, died Monday from a stroke.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at World Outreach Church, 1921 State Highway 99 in Murfreesboro. Law enforcement will escort the body of Daniels to and from the funeral service.