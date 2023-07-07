Man Charged with Threatening Mass Violence at Nashville School

One man was arrested after Metro Nashville Police say he entered a church and became aggressive on July 7.

Officers responded to an aggressor call at Belmont United Methodist Church, which houses a daycare for 50+ kids. Police say the man was able to gain access after jumping a fence.

Damian Rucker, 39, jumped a playground fence and entered the building as persons were exiting. Officers, including some who were first on the scene at The Covenant School, rushed inside & systematically began looking for him. Rucker was found on the 3rd floor, away from any kids.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Rucker has been charged with threatening mass violence in a school, aggravated criminal trespassing, and making a false report of an emergency (for threatening to blow up the building).

Rucker possessed no weapons or harmful material.