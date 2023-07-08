WEATHER ALERT 7-8-2023 Storms Likely

We may see some strong to severe this afternoon and otherwise we will see cooler temps over the weekend. Sunday we still see a chance of storms, but, we will look tomorrow before we start believing it.

Saturday

A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.