Detectives need help identifying the person who assaulted and spit on a motorcycle rider at S. Church St. and Middle Tennessee Blvd. on June 26, 2020.

The man was a passenger in a lifted Chevy Duramax pickup with oversized rims. Detectives are also looking for the truck. The victim received minor injuries and the bike sustained damage. Call Det. Richard Presley at (629) 201-5615.

