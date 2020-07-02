Thirteen-year-old Smyrna resident, Ashley Sanford, has been inspired by the rallies and protests across the U.S. in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Wanting to get involved but not quite knowing how to do so, she realized other young adults might feel the same way. With the help of her parents, she has organized a peaceful rally for youth, to be held on July 3rd at 10:00 a.m. at Smyrna’s historic Train Depot. Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed is slated to speak, as well as the Rev. Dr. Amy Steele, pastor at Cornerstone United Methodist Church in Smyrna and Associate Dean of Student Life at Vanderbilt Divinity School.

What: Smyrna Youth Rally for racial justice and equality

When: July 3, 2020 10:00 a.m.

Who: Mayor Mary Esther Reed, Rev. Dr. Amy Steele, Ashley Sanford, organizer

Where: Smyrna Train Depot 98 Front Street Smyrna, TN 37167