Male Suspect Wanted for Multiple Crimes in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance in identifying a male subject suspected of multiple counts of auto burglary, fraudulent use of a credit card, and identity theft.

The male pictured is the suspect in numerous cases in Smyrna and Rutherford County from December 2019 through the present. Most recently, on January 16, 2020, the suspect broke a window of a vehicle parked at Sharp Springs Park, stole the vehicle, and used two of the victim’s credit cards to make purchases at Kroger.

The suspect was last seen driving a light color 2011 – 2014 Hyundai Genesis.

Anyone with information concerning the suspect’s identity or location is asked to contact Detective Robert Monroe (615-267-5455, Robert.monroe@townofsmyrna.org ) or Detective Allan Nabours (615-267-5434, allan.nabours@townofsmyrna.org ) with the Smyrna Police Department.

