‪A Murfreesboro man has been indicted and charged in connection with a 2019 overdose death of a man found deceased at a gas station in June 2019.

William Green, 41, of Murfreesboro, was indicted by a Rutherford County Grand Jury Feb. 4. Green was already in custody at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on drug charges unrelated to this case. He was served with the indictment, charging him with sale of Schedule II and 2nd Degree Murder.

“Members of the Murfreesboro Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Middle Tennessee Overdose Drug Task Force are pursuing the successful identification, apprehension and prosecution of individuals contributing to drug overdose deaths,” said Chief Michael Bowen.

Murfreesboro Police officers responded to a call of an unresponsive person at the Speedway, 2624 S. Rutherford Blvd., June 20, 2019. A worker went to clean the restroom and observed the victim in this case. Officers and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services personnel found the lifeless body of Christopher Compton, 34. Compton was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy revealed that Compton died of a fentanyl overdose. The investigation indicates Green provided the drugs to Compton.

Green is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court for February 24.

