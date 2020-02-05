‪MTSU ADVISORY: On Jan. 29, 2020, at 8:41 p.m., a student reported that she had been grabbed on the buttocks by a male while she was walking near the Champion Way Garage.

The student stated that the suspect was a black male, tall, thin, and wearing a dark red jacket and dark pants. The male ran up behind the student, touched her, and then fled the area.

This incident follows a similar reported assault on campus on the night of Jan. 27 as outlined in a previous advisory. University Police believes the incidents are related and has increased patrols around campus as part of an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about these incidents or any crime, please contact University Police at 615-898-2424.

• Students are encouraged to always be aware of their surroundings, walk in well-lit areas, and to report any suspicious individuals to University Police immediately.

• University Police offers safety escorts on campus 24 hours a day. Call 615-898-2424.

• If you are sexually assaulted, you have several options; please see related information at this website: http://www.mtsu.edu/sexual-violence/index.php. If you choose a police investigation of this crime, we will investigate, provide support, and offer related services.

• Sex offenses are treated with the greatest seriousness on our campus; criminal and/or severe disciplinary action can be taken. If a criminal case is brought, we will support you as much as possible as you pursue it. In the case of disciplinary action, it is our university’s commitment that a victim shall be informed of the outcome of any institutional disciplinary proceeding brought alleging a sex offense.

University Police offers self-defense courses and other safety programming throughout the academic year. University Police encourages students to walk in groups when possible and to report crimes immediately by calling 911 or 615-898-2424. Always use your best judgment and avoid situations or circumstances that may increase any risk to your personal safety.

