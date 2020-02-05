‪The man detained in the Searcy Street stabbing will not face any charges. CID Detectives determined this was a case of self-defense.

The stabbing victim, Robert Hopkins, was assaulting a juvenile when the man came to the teen’s defense. Hopkins was discharged from the hospital Feb. 1. A warrant has been obtained for his arrest.

ORIGINAL STORY

STABBING: MPD responded to a stabbing call at a home in the 1300 block of Searcy Street around 4 p.m. Thursday.

A male victim was taken to Vanderbilt Medical by Lifeflight helicopter. His condition is unknown.

A male, believed to be the stabber, is in custody. An investigation is underway. ‬

MORE CRIME NEWS