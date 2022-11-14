Major Britt Reed Promoted to Deputy Chief of the Sheriff’s Office

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Major Britt Reed was promoted to deputy chief by Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

Reed supervises the law enforcement divisions of the Sheriff’s Office including patrol, criminal investigations, school resource officers, judicial services and civil and criminal warrants.

Fitzhugh said Reed was chosen based on his roles as a leader and his educational background.

“Deputy Chief Reed brings experience working in several law enforcement divisions,” Fitzhugh said. “He has supplemented his role through his master’s degree and specialized training.”

Reed said, “I’m looking forward to serving in my new role as deputy chief and helping the administration shape the direction of the sheriff’s office as we continue to protect and serve the people of Rutherford County.”

He joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1995 as a patrol deputy. He was promoted to detective four years later. He rose through the ranks as detective sergeant, patrol lieutenant, detective lieutenant, detective captain and major until becoming deputy chief in October 2022.

Reed earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration and his master’s degree in criminal justice at MTSU.

He completed the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety School of Staff and Command and the FBI LEEDA Leadership Trilogy of Supervisor Leadership Institute, Executive Leadership Institute and Command Leadership Institute.

Reed completed specialized training in crimes against children, homicide and fire investigations, SWAT leadership, tactical operations and FBI LEEDA Supervisor Liability, Law Enforcement Management and Administration and Terrorism.

He serves on the board of the Rutherford County Child Advocacy Center.