From Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department.

Congratulations, Capt. Hendrixson!

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh promoted Warrants Lt. Barry Hendrixson to captain. Hendrixson will supervise Evidence, Records and Warrants, Fleet, and Maintenance divisions.

He previously served as a patrol deputy, school resource officer and supervisor in the School Resource Officers’ Division. He supervised deputies in the Civil and Criminal Warrants Division.