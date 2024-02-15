Main Street Annual Celebration to Highlight Business Owners

Main Street Murfreesboro plans for its Annual Celebration on February 22 at The Walnut House located at 116 N. Walnut Street in downtown Murfreesboro. The event will have light appetizers and drinks from 4:30-5:00 with the celebration and awards ceremony from 5:00-6:00pm. All are invited to purchase a ticket through https://bit.ly/MainStreetAwards24.

This annual event is to celebrate the achievements made in the historic downtown business district by highlighting business owners who go above and beyond to pour into the life of our community downtown.

Two “Downtown Design Awards” will be presented at the celebration. Boro Bourbon Brews, located at 124 N. Maple Street, is owned by Ashley and Rhonda McCrary and Trent and Aubrey Tolbert. A newly designed restaurant with a modern industrial feel has created a destination space on the public square, including music and sports entertainment. Composed of various building materials and fixtures that create a high-quality space, with exterior garage doors connecting guests to the outdoors. The original use of the building was a café/gas station. By creating a restaurant, the owners have brought the space back to its original use and feel.

Happy’s Sports Lounge owners Brad Leeman and Hunter Taylor will receive the second Design Award for their newly renovated building on 302 W. Main Street. The building design, composed of three main sections, divide the different entertainment areas inside. Their style brings a new, tech savvy atmosphere to the square that attracts younger people for entertainment downtown. Transparent, large windows that can be opened, illuminating signs, and improved outdoor appearance all add to the ambiance of this building.

The Downtown Business of the Year Award will be presented to Jeff and Scarlette Murphy, owners of Domenico’s Italian Deli, located at 106 S. Maple Street. As a new downtown business, opening months before the Covid-19 issued lockdown, Domenico’s has stayed strong and given back to help add to the ambiance of our downtown. The Murphys reinvested in the space to create an old school deli style feel in the historic downtown that welcomes young and old to feel at home. As a participating partner in all downtown events, hosting artists and staying open for events around the square, Jeff goes out of his way to connect with the community and give back to local organizations, schools, and sporting groups.

Main Street Murfreesboro created the Doug Young Downtown Award in 2017 in honor of the leadership and civic service of Doug Young to honor those who give back to the downtown through Main Street, government, and civic service. The Doug Young Award recipient is a high honor indicative of one who has achieved significant respect and success in fulfilling their civic duty as well as one who personifies the highest standard of service toward others, leadership, and integrity. This award recipient will be revealed during the Annual Celebration event.

The Main Street program celebrates their 38th anniversary. It is affiliated with the National Main Street America Program. Main Street Murfreesboro’s mission is to “maintain, enhance, and promote the historic downtown as the heart of our community.” The Main Street program works off a four-point approach focused on Design, Economic Vitality, Promotions and Organization. For more information go to www.mainstreetmurfreesboro.org concerning 2024 downtown event schedule and business member information.