Saturday, July 9, 2022
Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – July 3, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (06/30/22 to 07/06/22).

Here are some highlights for this week.

  • After a surprising hiatus from the list, Stranger Things has once again asserted its dominance on our weekly ranking.
  • Prime Video military thriller The Terminal List debuts at #2, Hulu’s comedy Only Murders in the Building at #5.
  • The Bear comes in at #9, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits the top three on the list for a second consecutive week.

Here are the top ten titles

  1. Stranger Things – Netflix

2. The Terminal List – Prime Video

3. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Disney +

4. The Old Man – Hulu

5. Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

6. Last Night in Soho- HBO Max

7. Spiderhead-  Netflix

8. The Boys – Prime Video

9. The Bear – Hulu

10. The Bad Guys- Peacock Premium

Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
