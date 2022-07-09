Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – July 3, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (06/30/22 to 07/06/22).
Here are some highlights for this week.
- After a surprising hiatus from the list, Stranger Things has once again asserted its dominance on our weekly ranking.
- Prime Video military thriller The Terminal List debuts at #2, Hulu’s comedy Only Murders in the Building at #5.
- The Bear comes in at #9, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits the top three on the list for a second consecutive week.
Here are the top ten titles
- Stranger Things – Netflix
2. The Terminal List – Prime Video
3. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Disney +
4. The Old Man – Hulu
5. Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
6. Last Night in Soho- HBO Max
7. Spiderhead- Netflix
8. The Boys – Prime Video
9. The Bear – Hulu
10. The Bad Guys- Peacock Premium