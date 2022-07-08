OBITUARY: Enloe Smith

Enloe Smith, Age 84, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on July 8, 2022.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Ada Lee Smith; sisters, Frances Smith Burkhalter and Ann Smith Tillman.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Smith; daughter, Karen Smith Coker; son, Steve (Shelly) Cleek; sister, Carolyn Smith Bohannon; grandchildren, Sophia Coker and Hailey Cleek.

He was a member of the Jere Baxter Lodge #254 and a police officer with Metro for over 30 years.

Visitation will be at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home, 2707 Gallatin Rd., in Nashville, TN, on Tuesday, July 12, from 4pm-7pm. There will be a Masonic Service at 7pm. A service will be held in our chapel at 1:30pm on Wednesday, July 13. Interment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery immediately following the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Animal Rescue, Vanderbilt Athletics, or a charity of your choice.

