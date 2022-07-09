Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Announces New Board Member

The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to announce that Nick Person will join the foundation’s board of directors.

Nick resides in Murfreesboro and is a staff member at New Vision Church, just outside of Nashville. He recently completed his master’s degree from Richmont Graduate University and, this fall, will be starting his Doctoral program in ministry. He has been in full-time ministry for over 20 years.

“We are excited to welcome Nick Person to join our Ascension Rutherford Foundation board,” said Gina DeJean, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Director. “Nick will help our foundation bridge the gap between our hospital patients and relationships with the community and other external stakeholders that inspire, model, and strengthen the healing ministry of the Church.”

He was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. He went to school at Samford University. After school, he worked as a student ministry intern at the church he grew up in. Nick and his wife have been married for 17 years. They have three kids, Ava-Grace, who is 13; Jackson, 12; and Nash, who is 7.

Nick will begin his terms of service alongside the current board members on July 1.