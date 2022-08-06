Saturday, August 6, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeEntertainmentLooking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched...
EntertainmentFeaturedLocal Living

Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – August 1, 2022

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
72
photo from Apple TV

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (07/27/22 to 08/02/22). This week’s ranking boasts several new titles across Hulu, Paramount+, and Prime Video.

Here are some highlights for this week.

  • Hulu’s movie Not Okay debuts at #4, the time-traveling science fiction series Paper Girls at #5, and Honor Society, streaming in Paramount+ and staring Gaten Matarazzo, comes in at #8.
  • The gritty Apple TV+ prison drama Black Bird keeps rising in the Reelgood Top 10, jumping to third place.

Here are the top streaming titles this week.

  1. The Gray Man – Netflix
  2. Better Call Saul – AMC+
  3. Black Bird – Apple TV
  4. Not Okay – Hulu
  5. Paper Girls- Prime Video
  6. Purple Hearts – Netflix
  7. Virgin River – Netflix
  8. Honor Society – Paramount +
  9. The Old Man – Hulu
  10. The Sea Beast – Netflix

Previous articleWGU Names Inaugural Distinguished Alumni Council In Southeast Region
Next articleTop Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 31, 2022
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.