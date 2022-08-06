Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – August 1, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (07/27/22 to 08/02/22). This week’s ranking boasts several new titles across Hulu, Paramount+, and Prime Video.
Here are some highlights for this week.
- Hulu’s movie Not Okay debuts at #4, the time-traveling science fiction series Paper Girls at #5, and Honor Society, streaming in Paramount+ and staring Gaten Matarazzo, comes in at #8.
- The gritty Apple TV+ prison drama Black Bird keeps rising in the Reelgood Top 10, jumping to third place.
Here are the top streaming titles this week.
- The Gray Man – Netflix
- Better Call Saul – AMC+
- Black Bird – Apple TV
- Not Okay – Hulu
- Paper Girls- Prime Video
- Purple Hearts – Netflix
- Virgin River – Netflix
- Honor Society – Paramount +
- The Old Man – Hulu
- The Sea Beast – Netflix