Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 31, 2022

Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for July 2022
These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Cheatham County School District Announces Open House Schedule
Cheatham County Schools have published their upcoming open house schedule for the 2022-2023 school year. Read more.
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29
This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: THERE’S NOTHING FUNNY ABOUT WHIPPING THAT ABOUT. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Experience the Newly Renovated Lodge at Fall Creek Falls
Fall Creek Falls State Park is one of 56 state parks in Tennessee and one of only six that are considered resorts known as The Lodges at Tennessee State Parks. Several have undergone renovations, including the Lodge at Montgomery Bell in Burns, Tenn., and the Lodge at Pickwick Landing in Counce, Tenn. Read more.
Man Arrested for Overnight Murder of His Wife in Nashville
Homicide Unit detectives this afternoon charged Cledius Bryant, 64, with the overnight murder of his wife, Sylvia Bryant, 65, inside the couple’s home on Boyd Drive. Read more.
Nashville Murder Suspect Christina Nicole Walker Now in Custody
Update: Detectives located Christina Walker tonight at a Glastonbury Road apartment and took her into custody without incident. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Middle Tennessee Election Results for Aug 4, 2022
Yesterday, Aug 4, was Election Day. The election was for State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election. Read more.
Month-Long Sales Tax Holiday on Food Begins, Find Out What Items Are Eligible
A sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Read more.
What’s New to Streaming in August 2022
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this August 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.
Maury County Source
ThriftLOVE: The Maury County Thrift Shop Making a Local Impact
You can support them by donating your gently used items or by coming in and shopping the floor, making a cash donation on their website or volunteering your time to assist in the operations of the store. Read more.
Sample Some of the Best Food Trucks in Our Region at The 2022 Food Truck Festival
Mark your calendar for this year’s 2022 Food Truck Festival on September 17th from 6-9 pm at the Maury County Employee Parking Lot (1 Public Square Columbia, TN 38401)! Read more.
This is the Most Googled Coupon in Tennessee
Everyone is trying to save money right now and a great way to do that is coupons! A new study has determined the coupon Tennesseans search for the most and you just might be surprised by the results. Read more.
Robertson County Source
24th Annual Pep Rally on the Square Takes Place August 12
At the beginning of the school year, pep bands, cheerleaders, football teams, and students from each of the five county high schools congregate in the center of Springfield for the Pep Rally on the Square! A local tradition, this event gives each school a chance to celebrate their school spirit before football season begins. Read more.
The Last Days of Frank & Jesse James Festival Returns to Springfield on August 27th
Make plans to attend The Last Days of Frank & Jesse James Festival on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM at The Robertson County History Museum (124 West 6th Avenue Springfield, TN 37172). Read more.
ZZ Top Adds New Dates to Tour Including a Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater
Special guest Jeff Beck will join ZZ Top at FirstBank Amphitheater on September 27th. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 5th at 10 am. Read more.
Rutherford Source
- Driver Facing Charges for Saturday Fatal Crash on Memorial Blvd.; the Deceased Victim Identified
A 33-year-old man is facing vehicular homicide charges after allegedly causing a two-vehicle wreck that claimed one person’s life. Read more.
- Ribbon Cutting: Joe & Dough Cafe in Murfreesboro
Joe & Dough Cafe held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 1220 East Northfield Blvd. Suite B&C in Murfreesboro. Read more.
- John W. Donaldson is Wanted for 2 Domestic-Related Stabbing Murders Today in Nashville
Metro Police are looking for John W. Donaldson, 32, who is wanted for 2 domestic-related stabbing murders today August 2, 2022. Read more.
Sumner County Source
Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Sumner County. Read more.
Sumner County Trustee’s Office to Hold Tax Freeze Program Registration Event
Representatives from the Sumner County Trustee’s office will host an event to assist homeowners who qualify for the tax freeze program for property taxes. Read more.
-
COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee
The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Read more.
Williamson Source
Adjustments to Grading Scale Expected at Williamson County Schools
The Williamson County Board of Education will consider adjustments to the district’s grading scale in August. The action is needed to align with changes to the statewide grading scale, adopted by the Tennessee State Board of Education on July 22, 2022. Read more.
- Another Broken Egg Cafe to Open a New Location in Brentwood
Known for its southern-inspired menu, featuring traditional options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Shrimp ‘N Grits; a seasonal menu as well as an abundance of signature cocktails, including the Spiked Spiced Rum Cold Brew, Pomegranate Mule, is finding a new home at 4936 Thoroughbred Lane in Brentwood (the former home of Vittles). Read more.
New Grab-and-Go Italian Eatery Opens in Spring Hill
Housed in the former Spring Hill Bakery at 309 Hardin Alley, they held a soft opening on Friday, July 29th. According to hours shared on social media, the restaurant is closed on Monday but will be open from 11 am – 8 pm, Tuesday- Sunday. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Dr. Jennifer Ankney Named New Principal of Wilson Central High School
Director of Schools, Jeff Luttrell officially introduced her as principal to the WCHS staff last Friday during teacher in-service. Read more.
-
During the spring of 2021, the Lebanon Museum and History Center reopened after an almost six-month make-over after ten years without a curator. In much need of a face-lift, the new curator, Kathleen Vail, is excited to share the history the updated museum tells of the growth of the City of Lebanon from its early beginning as Sinking Spring. Read more.
-
Chipotle Mexican Grill to Open in Mt Juliet
City of Mt Juliet officials have announced that Chipotle Mexican Grill will open in Mt Juliet. Officials announced the restaurant opening via social media saying Chipotle will take the location of what used to be Schlotzsky’s at 30 Old Pleasant Grove Rd. Read more.