Saturday, August 20, 2022
Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Title this Week – August, 15, 2022

Donna Vissman
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (08/10/22 to 08/17/22).

Here are some highlights for this week. 

  • The Sandman is the most popular title across all streaming services, followed by the Predator prequel, Prey.
  • Better Call Saul’s masterful finale has fans hooked, taking spot #3 and the charming new spin on Penny Marshall’s classic 1992 film, A League of Their Own, comes in at #4.
  • Day Shift and Never Have I Ever are new on the list, both streaming on Netflix.

Here are the top ten titles

  1. The Sandman – Netflix
  2. Prey – Hulu
  3. Better Call Saul – AMC+ and Netflix
  4. A League of their Own – Prime Video
  5. Thirteen Lives – Prime Video
  6. Uncharted – Netflix
  7. Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
  8. Black Bird – Apple TV+
  9. Day Shift- Netflix
  10. Never Have I Ever – Netflix

