2022 Middle TN High School Football Scores – Week 1

Week one of Middle Tennessee high school football is in the books. Here are your final scores for August 19th.
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Cheatham
Cheatham Co. 19 at Glencliff 0
Jo Byrns 14 at Harpeth 28
Sycamore 13 at Montgomery Central 22
Davidson
Lebanon 49 at Antioch 14
Cane Ridge 17 at Pearl Cohn 14 (Thu)
Pope John Paul 34 at Hillsboro 14
Kenwood 44 at Hillwood 7
Hunters Lane 21 at Maplewood 12
Centennial 38 at Nashville Overton 28
Whites Creek 18 at Stratford 24
McGavock 26 at Clarksville 21
Independence 24 at CPA 42
MBA 46 at Ravenwood 20
Father Ryan 20 at East Nashville 32
Nashville Christian 24 at Franklin Road Academy 29
Ensworth 44 at Evangelical Christian 0
Middle Tennessee Christian School 19 at Donelson Christian Academy 7
Dickson
Creek Wood 13 at Dickson Co. 7
Maury
Columbia 20 at Marshall Co. 41
Mt. Pleasant 30 at East Hickman 2
Spring Hill 14 at Franklin Simpson (KY) 31
Robertson
White House 6 at Station Camp 27
Springfield 35 at Greenbrier 0
Macon Co. 43 at East Robertson 33
Rutherford
Blackman 14 at Brentwood 23
Eagleville 24 at Forrest 55
LaVergne 12 at Rockvale 44
Hendersonville 42 at Oakland 0 (Thu)
Riverdale 14 at Franklin 10
Green Hill 6 at Siegel 13
Stewarts Creek 14 at Smyrna 35
Sumner
Beech 28 at Farragut 31
Mt. Juliet 18 at Gallatin 27
Portland 13 at Westmoreland 14
Wilson
Fayetteville 36 at Watertown 12
Rossview 16 at Wilson Central 14
Williamson
Eagles Landing Christian 50 at Brentwood Academy 49
Nolensville 38 at Battle Ground Academy 14
Page 19 at Fairview 0
Franklin Grace 46 at Humboldt 8
Henry Co. 30 at Summit 7