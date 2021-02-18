Here’s the latest on road conditions reported by Murfreesboro Police officers as of Feb 18 around 11:30am:

Roads are still treacherous across the City.

There was several inches of snow overnight. That combined with the sheets of ice that were already on the roads is only making things worse.

MPD officers have been answering multiple calls for service during this storm. They are also taking precaution while navigating the icy roads.

From midnight to 6 a.m. this morning, there were 16 vehicles that had to be pulled out of ditches after drivers slide off the icy roads.

On Wednesday (2/17) there were 13 non-injury crashes and 3 crashes with injuries.

The City street department workers have also been busy. They are currently working around the clock (Two 12-hour shifts). They have been plowing snow and ice from the main roads in the City. It’s too cold to salt or treat the streets with brine.

Our best advise to drivers is to stay home. If you don’t have to get out, please don’t. We understand people may have to go to work or the grocery store, if that’s the case be mindful of the road conditions. Slow down, give yourself enough time to get where you are going, give yourself enough time to break, especially if vehicles are in front or behind you.

Before You Go: