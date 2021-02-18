Homicide Unit detectives are pursuing active leads in Monday night’s drug/robbery-related murder of Adam Pickle, 23, at the Villages of Meadowood Apartments on Rice Road.

The investigation, being led by Detective Will Mathis, shows that Pickle, of Smyrna, went to the apartment complex in his pickup truck to sell a small amount of marijuana shortly before 7 p.m. Two men approached the vehicle, both armed with pistols, and attempted to rob Pickle. He tried to drive away and was fatally shot.

Anyone with information on the two gunmen involved is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.