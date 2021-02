Winter weather school closures for February 19, 2021

Last updated: Feb 18, 12:03pm

Rutherford County Schools

All county schools and the central office will remain closed Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

All extracurricular activities for Thursday and Friday have been canceled

And as a reminder, the rezoning meeting for Plainview Elementary School that was scheduled for tonight has been moved to Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 6 pm. at the RCS Central Office.

Other School Closures

Gingerbread House in Smyrna

MTSU

