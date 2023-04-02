Last Day to Enjoy Columbia’s Mule Day 2023

Mule Day is an annual celebration of all things related to mules and is held in Columbia, Tennessee, the “Mule Capital” of the world. Begun in 1840 as “Breeder’s Day”, a meeting for mule breeders, it now attracts over 200,000 people and takes place over four days. In addition to mules, traditional Appalachian food, music, dancing, and crafts are featured.

The event began on March 30th and runs through Sunday, April 2 in Columbia. A parade took place on Saturday, April 1st at 11 am in downtown Columbia with American Pickers, Mike Wolfe as the Grand Marshal.

Sunday admission is $5.00.

SCHEDULE FOR SUNDAY, APRIL 2nd, 2023

9:00 a.m…..Worship Service – Main Stage

9:00 a.m…..Riding Mule Show – Old Arena

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Arts & Crafts/Flea Market

12:00 p.m…..Gospel Singing – Main Stage

12:00 p.m…..Mini Mania Mule Show – Old Arena

12:30 p.m…..Riding Mule Show – Main Arena