Lady A is inviting fans to join their REQUEST LINE TOUR , launching with back-to-back nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, kicking off Aug. 13th. Each night fans will experience the hit-packed set backed by rich harmonies the band is known for, while also interacting with the band in real time to directly request songs, making no two shows the same. For the 21 new dates, Lady A has tapped longtime friend and collaborator Dave Barnes as direct support. Lady A’s fan club presale starts Tuesday (4/19 at 10:00A Local Time) on each local venue’s ticketing system prior to the public on sale next Friday (4/22 at 10:00A Local Time) at www.ladyamusic.com.

“We’ve been touring for over fifteen years and have played some of the biggest venues in the world but there’s something truly special about being close to your audience and having the flexibility to include the fans in how the show goes,” Dave Haywood said. “During our Vegas residency, our favorite moments allowed the three of us to talk with the fans and play what they wanted to hear. So we’re taking that spirit and making it a regular part of our shows this year.”

During the REQUEST LINE TOUR fans can call 615-882-1975 and ask to hear their favorite Lady A songs to be added to the show’s setlist.