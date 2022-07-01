A short pursuit between La Vergne police officers and the driver of a stolen vehicle ended in a collision in La Vergne Thursday.

Officers spotted the vehicle today around 1:30 p.m. on Lake Forest Drive. The vehicle was first reported stolen on June 29. The driver did not stop when officers attempted to pull him over. They began to pursue the driver who, shortly after on Stones River Road, lost control and rear-ended another vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody following the crash and was later identified as 18-year-old Marquese Williams of Nashville. Williams was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt. Williams will be charged with vehicle theft, evading arrest, driving without a license, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The vehicle in today’s pursuit was taken as a result of the vehicle’s keys being left inside the unlocked car. The weapon, meanwhile, was reported stolen on June 28 after it was left in an unlocked vehicle. “Time and time again we ask our citizens to be mindful of their vehicles and weapons,” says Chief Chip Davis. “Lock your cars and bring your valuables inside every night before you go to bed. Don’t allow yourself to be a victim or make it easy for criminals to get their hands on your weapons.”

MORE CRIME NEWS