As the holiday weekend kicks off, it’s going to be hot everywhere but, not everyone will see rain.

What’s this mean for fireworks? We have folks monitoring all weekend and if there are changes to schedules or cancellations we will let you know for your area. Find your Close To Home news and weather here, and like us on your Close To Home Facebook page for updates. You can find your county here.

We will update the weather forecast each morning, and as needed, but the look ahead is this from the NWS:

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 99. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 98. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Independence Day A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.