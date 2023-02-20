Kyle Jacobs, Songwriter & Husband of Kellie Pickler, Dead at 49

Kyle Jacobs, songwriter and the husband of American Idol alum Kellie Pickler, died on February 17, 2023, CNN reports.

Nashville officials responded to a call at the couple’s home at 1:21 p.m. on Friday, and found Jacobs “deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to the Nashville Police Department.

According to CNN, Pickler told police that she was awake shortly before the incident and did not see her husband, the police statement said. After she began looking for him, she and a personal assistant noticed they were unable to open the door to their upstairs bedroom/office, which prompted the assistant to call authorities, the statement added.

Jacobs and Pickler starred in the CMT reality series I Love Kellie Pickler, which aired from 2015 to 2017.

The two had been married since 2011.

Jacobs, a CMA Award and ACM Award winner, wrote for numerous artists including Trace Adkins, Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Scotty McCreery, and his wife.

Kyle Jacobs was 49 years old.