As you start your shopping on Black Friday, here are some things to consider. Wallet Hub just released a study regarding where to score the best deals this holiday season. Here are five things to know before you start checking off your list.
- Macy’s, JCPenney, and Belk are 2021’s Best Places to Shop on Black Friday, offering an average discount of at least 56.7%.
- Around 11% of items at major retailers will be more expensive on Black Friday than their current Amazon.com prices.
- 41% of the major retailers offering 0% financing use a dangerous feature called deferred interest, which has the potential to make holiday purchases up to 27.5 times more expensive than expected.
- Starbucks, Target, and Nike top the list of 2021’s Best Gift Cards.
- This year, 23% of items will offer no savings compared to their pre-Black Friday prices.
Apparel and Accessories Top Five Retailers
- JCPenney
- Belk
- Macy’s
- Kohl’s
- Nordstrom
Computers & Phones Top Five Retailers
- Macy’s
- Belk
- Walmart
- Lenovo
- Kohl’s
Toys Top Five Retailers
- Macy’s
- JCPenney’s
- Belk
- BJ’s
- Kohl’s
Consumer Electronics Top Five Retailers
- Macy’s
- JCPenney’s
- Belk
- Kohl’s
- Newegg