Injured Driver in Joe B. Jackson Crash Dies

An 18-year-old who was critically injured in a two-car crash on Joe B. Jackson Pkwy. on June 8 has died.

Dallas Johnson, 18, of Murfreesboro, passed away from his injuries on Saturday, June 17.

Johnson’s black Nissan Sentra collided with a brown Nissan Altima nine days ago, crashing into a light pole. Both cars landed in a ditch.

Johnson’s 18-year-old passenger and the 23-year-old driver of the Altima received minor injuries.

If you witnessed this crash, please email Officer Eric Renfroe at 0883@murfreesborotn.gov.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fatal Accident Crash Team.