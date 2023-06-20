OBITUARY: William Claude Heim Jr

William Claude Heim, Jr., age 74 of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

He was born in Louisville KY and was preceded in death by his parents William Claude Heim, and Mary Ellen Heim.

Mr. Heim was a member of Lascassas Baptist Church and a graduate of Norwich University Vermont. He was a retired Air Craft Engineer, having worked for Avco Aerostructures.

Mr. Heim is survived by his wife of 26 years, Judith Ellen L’Hommedieu Heim; daughter, Lisa Bauer and husband Jeffery; grandchildren, Ramsey, Georgie, Beckham; sister, Lelia Marshall and husband Bill, MiMi Orr and husband Chuck, Kim Howe and husband Butch; Pamela Jo Craig, Kathy Woosley.

Celebration of Life service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, June 24th, 2023 at Lasscassas Baptist Church. Cremation arrangements are with Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

