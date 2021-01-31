In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1BBB Warning: Top Five Scams to Beware in 2021
The Coronavirus pandemic caused specific scams to grow exponentially in 2020. Better Business Bureau (BBB) experts warn these top five schemes may continue to be an issue as the new year begins. Read More.
2Rutherford County Schools Announces 2020-2021 Teachers of the Year
Their paths to Rutherford County Schools are as diverse as their personalities and interests, yet Wendy Walker captured the common attraction of this year’s three districtwide Teachers of the Year to a career in education: “It sounds hokey, but it was a calling.” Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4MTSU Hosts Grand Opening of Chris Young Cafe
On January 27, MTSU alumnus and multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young was be on hand in his hometown for the unveiling of his Tennessee Music Pathways marker, a custom Chris Young “Famous Friends” mural honoring influential MTSU graduates and faculty, and the grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the MTSU live entertainment venue that bears his name. Read More.
5Mother, Child Die in Overnight Duplex Fire in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Fire Marshal’s Office investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that claimed the life of a mother and her 7-year-old son early Saturday morning, according to fire officials. Read More.