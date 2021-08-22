In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
phil valentine super talk 99.7
Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

1Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More

2Radio Talk Show Host Phil Valentine Has Died

Radio talk show host Phil Valentine has died after spending over a month in the hospital, reports SuperTalk 99.7. Read More

3What’s New to Streaming in August 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this August 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More

4Rutherford County Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud

A Rutherford County woman is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property for alleged fraudulent reporting to the state so she could receive TennCare. Read More

5Estate Planner Indicted, Charged in TBI Financial Exploitation Case

Special agents from the TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division have obtained indictments charging a Nashville man accused of financially exploiting an elderly client. Read More

