from Council on Aging of Middle Tennessee

The Secret Service and the U.S. Department of the Treasury have started a new campaign, “KNOW YOUR U.S. TREASURY CHECK”, in an effort to educate the public on ways to protect ourselves as we start to receive U.S. Treasury checks. Their statement includes information we can all use to identify counterfeit U.S Treasury checks.

Genuine Security Features:

Treasury Seal: This is a new seal to the right of the Statue of Liberty. It should say “Bureau of the Fiscal Service”. The old seal, “Financial Management Service” will be seen in rotation until this check stock runs out.

Bleeding Ink: When moisture is applied to the seal to the right of the Statue of Liberty, it will “run” and turn red.

Watermark: All U.S. Treasury checks are printed on watermark paper. The watermark reads “U.S. TREASURY”, and is seen from both front and back when held up to a light source.

Ultraviolet (UV) Overprinting: A protective UV pattern is invisible to the naked eye. One option may consist of lines of “FMS” framed by the FMS seal on the left and the U.S. Seal (eagle) on the right. In 2013, a new UV pattern was introduced into the check that says “FISCALSERVICE”. Either one of these UV patterns may be seen with a blacklight.

Microprinting: Is located on the back of the check with the words “USAUSAUSA”.

Economic Impact Payment: The Economic Impact Payment checks will have the following information located on the lower right side of the Statue of Liberty: “Economic Impact Payment President Donald J. Trump”.

You can also verify U.S. Treasury check information at the Bureau of the Fiscal Service Treasury Check Verification Application (TCVA) at https://tcva.fms.treas.gov.