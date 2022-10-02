History of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The month is dedicated to increasing awareness for breast cancer with many different events and fundraisers in support of those who have been affected in one way or another by breast cancer.

We often “Think Pink” in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month but its history and relevance is rooted in education and interesting facts.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month History

The first organized effort to bring attention to breast cancer was founded by the American Cancer Society and AstraZeneca. The event only occurred in the US in October of 1985 for a week. Since then, campaigns began to grow larger in an effort to increase awareness of the disease, educate people about methods of prevention and early detection, and to raise money to support research. These efforts have extended to countries around the world.

Today, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and medical societies work together to promote breast cancer awareness.

The Pink Ribbon

Susan G. Komen for the Cure® has been using the color pink since its inception in 1982. The first Komen Race for the Cure® logo design was an abstract female runner outlined with a pink ribbon and was used during the mid-1980s through the early 1990s.

In 1992 Estée Lauder cosmetics and Self magazine launched a campaign to distribute pink ribbons throughout the nation at Estée Lauder makeup counters. Accompanying the ribbons were a laminated card describing how to perform a proper breast self-exam. The makeup giant handed out 1.5 million ribbons and collected over 200,000 petitions urging the White House to increase funding for breast cancer research.

Significance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a chance for all Americans to take time and acknowledge those men and women whose lives have been affected by breast cancer.

A number of special events are held as well, including National Mammogram Day which is October 21 this year. National Mammogram Day focuses on the importance of screening and early detection of breast cancer.

In addition, fund-raising activities, such as walks, runs, auctions, concerts, and other charity events, are held in countries around the world. The money collected by these events typically goes toward local, national, or international funding for breast cancer research. Scientific conferences and meetings of international cancer organizations also may be scheduled in conjunction with awareness campaigns.

Support Through it All

Pretty in Pink Boutique is committed to supporting those with breast cancer and their loved ones throughout the entire journey.

