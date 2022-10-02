Bally Sports South to Televise 72 Predators Games for 2022-23 Season

Bally Sports South will televise 72 Nashville Predators regular season games for the 2022-23 NHL season. The telecasts will be anchored by Predators LIVE, before and after every game.

The network will televise all three of the Predators’ overseas games to start the season, starting with a preseason game against SC Bern on Monday, October 3 with coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. CT. The Predators will start the regular season with two games against the San Jose Sharks in Prague, Czech Republic on October 7-8. Bally Sports South will televise both games with coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. CT for each game.

A special one-hour Predators LIVE on Saturday, October 22 at 6 p.m. CT will kick off the Saturday Night in Smashville telecasts for the 2022-23 season.

Willy Daunic will return for his eighth season as play-by-play announcer and will be joined for the sixth consecutive year by analyst Chris Mason. Also entering her sixth season is reporter Kara Hammer. Predators LIVE will be hosted by Lyndsay Rowley, who enters her ninth season with the network. Hal Gill, who has appeared on the network’s Predators telecasts between periods and in the postgame show in the past, will join Rowley as the new full-time analyst on Predators LIVE. Gill was previously the game analyst for the Predators’ radio broadcasts.

Bally Sports South will have select telecasts throughout the season with both Mason and Gill as analysts during the game. One analyst will be in the booth with Daunic, while the other will be stationed between the two team benches for an exclusive perspective on gameplay, strategy and the energy inside Bridgestone Arena. The first date will be Tuesday, November 15 as the Predators host the Minnesota Wild with coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Predators telecasts are widely available throughout Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Georgia through cable, satellite and over-the-top providers, including AT&T U-verse, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and Spectrum. Game telecasts can also be streamed live on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app, available on mobile and tablet devices (including iOS and Android) as well as connected devices. New this season, Predators games will also be available on Bally Sports+, the all-new standalone streaming subscription service from Bally Sports. Fans can visit BallySportsPlus.com to learn more and subscribe starting September 26. Additional content from the network available on Twitter @PredsOnBally. Local channel listings are listed here.

About Bally Sports South

Bally Sports South – a Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned regional sports network – is the local destination for sports fans across the Southeast, producing 750+ live events while televising 2600+ live events and studio shows annually. Home to the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, and Atlantic Coast Conference, the networks are widely distributed across Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Game telecasts can also be streamed on www.ballysports.com and the Bally Sports app. For more regional sports content, follow @BallySportsSO on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators became the National Hockey League’s 27th team on May 4, 1998 and have evolved from a young expansion franchise into a staple of the Middle Tennessee community in the years since. The team strives each season to reach its One Goal: becoming a Stanley Cup Champion hockey team while making Bridgestone Arena the number one sports and entertainment venue in the United States. In 2020 alone, with One Goal in mind, the Nashville Predators organization drove approximately $5.5 million in life-changing funds to assist a wide variety of relief efforts, non-profit organizations and individuals in need. On the ice, the team has seen historic success in recent seasons, qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs eight straight times, a run headlined by a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2017-18, and earning a second consecutive Central Division title in 2018-19. For more information on the Nashville Predators, game schedule and ticket availability, please go to NashvillePredators.com.