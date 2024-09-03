Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Sept. 3, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for August 20 to September 3, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Oakland High School Pool100Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 30, 2024
Grandea Crescent Park1002840 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 30, 2024
The Edge Apartments Pool1003833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 30, 2024
LC Murfreesboro Pool1002355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 29, 2024
The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool100225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 29, 2024
LC Murfreesboro Pool1002355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 29, 2024
Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool1004107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 29, 2024
Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool96801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 28, 2024
The Dempsey Apartments Pool94550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 27, 2024
Grand Oak at Town Park Pool100110 Town Park Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 26, 2024
Scout Landing Apartments Pool100261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 26, 2024
Berkshire Pool1001205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 26, 2024
Breckenridge Pool991631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 23, 2024
Copperfield Pool100670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 23, 2024
Hawthorne Park South Pool #296220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 23, 2024
1540 Place Apartment Pool981540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 22, 2024
Puckett Downs HOA Pool1004250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 21, 2024
Crossings at Hazelwood Pool1001350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 20, 2024
Stones River Apartment Pool96205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Summerlake Apt. Pool94207 National Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Cedar Glen Pool100206 Sue Ellen Dr La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 27, 2024
Ramada Inn Pool961855 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 27, 2024
Summer Creek Pool942001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 27, 2024
Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool95750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 26, 2024
The Grove at Enon Springs Pool98417 Enon Springs Rd. E. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Laurel Wood HOA Pool981007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Liberty Heights Pool93750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Quality Inn & Suites Pool94110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 23, 2024
Lavergne High School Pool98250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 23, 2024
Smyrna High School Pool94100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 23, 2024
McFarlin Pointe Pool1001365 Lake Road Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 23, 2024
Charleston Hall Pool98351 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Village at Elam Farms Pool1002945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Hawthorne Park South Pool #198220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Wind Crest Apartments Pool961315 Castle St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Weston Park Adult Pool973026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Weston Park Kiddie Pool953026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool100350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Arbor Brook Apartment Pool96350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Weston Park Main Pool933026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 21, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

