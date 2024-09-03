Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Sept. 3, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for August 20 to September 3, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Oakland High School Pool 100 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 30, 2024 Grandea Crescent Park 100 2840 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 30, 2024 The Edge Apartments Pool 100 3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 30, 2024 LC Murfreesboro Pool 100 2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 29, 2024 The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool 100 225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 29, 2024 LC Murfreesboro Pool 100 2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 29, 2024 Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool 100 4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 29, 2024 Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool 96 801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 28, 2024 The Dempsey Apartments Pool 94 550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 27, 2024 Grand Oak at Town Park Pool 100 110 Town Park Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 26, 2024 Scout Landing Apartments Pool 100 261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 26, 2024 Berkshire Pool 100 1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 26, 2024 Breckenridge Pool 99 1631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 23, 2024 Copperfield Pool 100 670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 23, 2024 Hawthorne Park South Pool #2 96 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 23, 2024 1540 Place Apartment Pool 98 1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 22, 2024 Puckett Downs HOA Pool 100 4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 21, 2024 Crossings at Hazelwood Pool 100 1350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 20, 2024 Stones River Apartment Pool 96 205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 28, 2024 Summerlake Apt. Pool 94 207 National Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 28, 2024 Cedar Glen Pool 100 206 Sue Ellen Dr La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine August 27, 2024 Ramada Inn Pool 96 1855 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 27, 2024 Summer Creek Pool 94 2001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine August 27, 2024 Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool 95 750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 26, 2024 The Grove at Enon Springs Pool 98 417 Enon Springs Rd. E. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 26, 2024 Laurel Wood HOA Pool 98 1007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 26, 2024 Liberty Heights Pool 93 750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 26, 2024 Quality Inn & Suites Pool 94 110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine August 23, 2024 Lavergne High School Pool 98 250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine August 23, 2024 Smyrna High School Pool 94 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 23, 2024 McFarlin Pointe Pool 100 1365 Lake Road Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine August 23, 2024 Charleston Hall Pool 98 351 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 22, 2024 Village at Elam Farms Pool 100 2945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine August 22, 2024 Hawthorne Park South Pool #1 98 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 22, 2024 Wind Crest Apartments Pool 96 1315 Castle St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 22, 2024 Weston Park Adult Pool 97 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 21, 2024 Weston Park Kiddie Pool 95 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 21, 2024 Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool 100 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 21, 2024 Arbor Brook Apartment Pool 96 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 21, 2024 Weston Park Main Pool 93 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 21, 2024

