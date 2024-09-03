Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Sept. 3, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for August 20 to September 3, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Oakland High School Pool
|100
|Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 30, 2024
|Grandea Crescent Park
|100
|2840 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 30, 2024
|The Edge Apartments Pool
|100
|3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 30, 2024
|LC Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 29, 2024
|The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool
|100
|225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 29, 2024
|LC Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 29, 2024
|Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool
|100
|4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 29, 2024
|Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool
|96
|801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 28, 2024
|The Dempsey Apartments Pool
|94
|550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 27, 2024
|Grand Oak at Town Park Pool
|100
|110 Town Park Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 26, 2024
|Scout Landing Apartments Pool
|100
|261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 26, 2024
|Berkshire Pool
|100
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 26, 2024
|Breckenridge Pool
|99
|1631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 23, 2024
|Copperfield Pool
|100
|670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 23, 2024
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #2
|96
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 23, 2024
|1540 Place Apartment Pool
|98
|1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 22, 2024
|Puckett Downs HOA Pool
|100
|4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 21, 2024
|Crossings at Hazelwood Pool
|100
|1350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 20, 2024
|Stones River Apartment Pool
|96
|205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Summerlake Apt. Pool
|94
|207 National Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Cedar Glen Pool
|100
|206 Sue Ellen Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 27, 2024
|Ramada Inn Pool
|96
|1855 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 27, 2024
|Summer Creek Pool
|94
|2001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 27, 2024
|Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool
|95
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 26, 2024
|The Grove at Enon Springs Pool
|98
|417 Enon Springs Rd. E. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Laurel Wood HOA Pool
|98
|1007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Liberty Heights Pool
|93
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|94
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 23, 2024
|Lavergne High School Pool
|98
|250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 23, 2024
|Smyrna High School Pool
|94
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 23, 2024
|McFarlin Pointe Pool
|100
|1365 Lake Road Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 23, 2024
|Charleston Hall Pool
|98
|351 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Village at Elam Farms Pool
|100
|2945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #1
|98
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Wind Crest Apartments Pool
|96
|1315 Castle St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Weston Park Adult Pool
|97
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Weston Park Kiddie Pool
|95
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool
|100
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Arbor Brook Apartment Pool
|96
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Weston Park Main Pool
|93
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 21, 2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
