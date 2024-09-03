Tennessee’s Iamaleava Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After a record-breaking display on Saturday against Chattanooga, the Southeastern Conference office announced Monday that Tennessee redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava was selected as SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.
SEC Weekly Awards – Week 1
Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt
Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
Defensive Player of the Week
Keon Sabb, DB, Alabama
Co-Special Teams Player of the Week
Peyton Woodring, PK, Georgia
Tyler Keltner, PK, Oklahoma
Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week
Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
Fernando Carmona Jr., OL, Arkansas
Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week
Kyle Kennard, DE, South Carolina
Dylan Stewart, DE, South Carolina
Co-Freshman of the Week
Nico Iamaleava, QB, Tennessee
Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama
Tennessee Football – 2024 SEC Weekly Honors (1)
SEC Freshman of the Week (1)
Nico Iamaleava (vs. Chattanooga, 8/31)
