Health Inspections: Rutherford County March 5, 2024

These are the health scores for February 27 through March 5, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Salem Academy II
|3443 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 4, 2024 | 100
|Stewarts Creek High School Coffee Shop
|301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 4, 2024 | 100
|Legends Steakhouse
|1918 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 4, 2024 | 97
|Regal Inn And Studios
|2029 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 4, 2024 | 100
|Reeves-Rogers Cafeteria
|1807 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 4, 2024 | 100
|Kids R Kids #2 Tn Food Svc
|1152 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 4, 2024 | 100
|Brasas Grill
|2830 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 4, 2024 | 65
|QUALITY INN
|2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|March 4, 2024 | 88
|Salem Academy Food
|3455 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 4, 2024 | 100
|Stewarts Creek High School Culinary Arts
|301 Red Hawk Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 4, 2024 | 100
|Salem Elementary
|3400 Saint Bernard Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|March 4, 2024 | 100
|Stewarts Creek High School Cafeteria
|301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 4, 2024 | 100
|El Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant
|1006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 4, 2024 | 98
|Salem Elementary School Food Svc
|3400 Saint Bernard Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 4, 2024 | 100
|Taco Bell #34440
|1895 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 4, 2024 | 100
|Kids R Kids #2 Tn (Facility)
|1152 N. Rutherford Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|March 4, 2024 | Approval
|Legends Steakhouse Bar
|1918 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 4, 2024 | 99
|Busy Bee Cafe
|4702 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 1, 2024 | 100
|Donut NV Mobile Food Est
|3501 Courtney Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 1, 2024 | 100
|Cup Pop
|2832 Middle Tennessee BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 1, 2024 | 100
|Puckett's Murfreesboro
|114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 1, 2024 | 97
|Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment
|98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 1, 2024 | 100
|Traveling Tom's coffee mobile unit
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 1, 2024 | 100
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 1, 2024 | 92
|Yamato
|1636 New Salem Hwy Suite G Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 1, 2024 | 99
|The Fried Tater Cafe Mobile Food Establishment
|2516 Kingfisher Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 1, 2024 | 100
|Boro Bar And Grill
|1211 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 1, 2024 | 98
|Kleer-Vu Lunchroom
|226 S. Highland St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 1, 2024 | 98
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 1, 2024 | 94
|Simply Pure Sweets,
|128 N Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 1, 2024 | 100
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 94
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 98
|Boombozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse Bar
|2839 Medical Center Parkway Ste. A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 29, 2024 | 100
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 98
|UGADI Indian Grill
|2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 29, 2024 | 96
|Boombozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse
|2389 Medical Center Parkway Ste. A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 29, 2024 | 99
|Smyrna High School Pool
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 98
|Pizza Hut
|5088 A Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 100
|Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #5308
|2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 100
|Fairfield Inn and Suites
|175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 90
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 90
|Papa Johns Pizza #99
|830 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 29, 2024 | 99
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 96
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 94
|Longhorn Steakhouse #5308
|2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 99
|Krystal Restaurants LLC
|1858 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 90
|UGADI Indian Grill Bar
|2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 100
|Waffle House #2215
|1928 South Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 29, 2024 | 99
|Zaxby's
|905 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 99
|The Chop House Bar
|541 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 99
|Embassy Suites Pool
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 98
|Slim Chickens
|229 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 28, 2024 | 98
|Courtyard by Marriott Bar
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 91
|The Chop House
|541 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 28, 2024 | 97
|Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant
|307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 88
|Coffee fusion
|836 N Thompson Lane Suite 1F Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 28, 2024 | 97
|Fondael Cubilete Mexican Restaurant Bar
|307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 28, 2024 | 99
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 96
|Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 97
|Courtyard by Marriott Bistro
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 80
|Full of Bologna FSE Mobile
|2757 Painted Pony Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 27, 2024 | 100
|Plainview Elementary School
|5084 Sledge Rd Christiana, TN 37037
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 27, 2024 | 100
|Double Tree Hotel Pool
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 27, 2024 | 98
|Blue Coast Burrito
|1122 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 27, 2024 | 98
|McDonalds
|2595 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 27, 2024 | 100
|Wendys #638
|1845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 27, 2024 | 92
|Hungry Spot Mobile Commissary
|1600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 27, 2024 | 99
|Greek Cafe
|2441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 27, 2024 | 98
|Burger King
|819 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 27, 2024 | 100
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 27, 2024 | 94
|Salon Revelations
|420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 27, 2024 | 100
|Plainview Elementary School
|5084 Sledge Rd Christiana, TN 37037
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 27, 2024 | 100
|Dunkin Donuts
|833 Memorial Blvd. STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 27, 2024 | 100
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 27, 2024 | 96
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.