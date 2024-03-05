Health Inspections: Rutherford County March 5, 2024

These are the health scores for February 27 through March 5, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Salem Academy II
3443 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 4, 2024 | 100
View
Stewarts Creek High School Coffee Shop
301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 4, 2024 | 100
View
Legends Steakhouse
1918 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 4, 2024 | 97
View
Regal Inn And Studios
2029 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
March 4, 2024 | 100
View
Reeves-Rogers Cafeteria
1807 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 4, 2024 | 100
View
Kids R Kids #2 Tn Food Svc
1152 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 4, 2024 | 100
View
Brasas Grill
2830 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 4, 2024 | 65
View
QUALITY INN
2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
March 4, 2024 | 88
View
Salem Academy Food
3455 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 4, 2024 | 100
View
Stewarts Creek High School Culinary Arts
301 Red Hawk Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 4, 2024 | 100
View
Salem Elementary
3400 Saint Bernard Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
March 4, 2024 | 100
View
Stewarts Creek High School Cafeteria
301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 4, 2024 | 100
View
El Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant
1006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 4, 2024 | 98
View
Salem Elementary School Food Svc
3400 Saint Bernard Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 4, 2024 | 100
View
Taco Bell #34440
1895 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 4, 2024 | 100
View
Kids R Kids #2 Tn (Facility)
1152 N. Rutherford Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
March 4, 2024 | Approval
View
Legends Steakhouse Bar
1918 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 4, 2024 | 99
View
Busy Bee Cafe
4702 Lascassas Pike Lascassas, TN 37085
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 1, 2024 | 100
View
Donut NV Mobile Food Est
3501 Courtney Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 1, 2024 | 100
View
Cup Pop
2832 Middle Tennessee BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 1, 2024 | 100
View
Puckett's Murfreesboro
114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 1, 2024 | 97
View
Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment
98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 1, 2024 | 100
View
Traveling Tom's coffee mobile unit
1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 1, 2024 | 100
View
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 1, 2024 | 92
View
Yamato
1636 New Salem Hwy Suite G Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 1, 2024 | 99
View
The Fried Tater Cafe Mobile Food Establishment
2516 Kingfisher Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 1, 2024 | 100
View
Boro Bar And Grill
1211 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 1, 2024 | 98
View
Kleer-Vu Lunchroom
226 S. Highland St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 1, 2024 | 98
View
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 1, 2024 | 94
View
Simply Pure Sweets,
128 N Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 1, 2024 | 100
View
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 94
View
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 98
View
Boombozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse Bar
2839 Medical Center Parkway Ste. A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 29, 2024 | 100
View
Fortress Grove Apts Pool
3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 98
View
UGADI Indian Grill
2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 29, 2024 | 96
View
Boombozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse
2389 Medical Center Parkway Ste. A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 29, 2024 | 99
View
Smyrna High School Pool
100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 98
View
Pizza Hut
5088 A Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 100
View
Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #5308
2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 100
View
Fairfield Inn and Suites
175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 90
View
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa
2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 90
View
Papa Johns Pizza #99
830 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 29, 2024 | 99
View
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 96
View
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 94
View
Longhorn Steakhouse #5308
2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 99
View
Krystal Restaurants LLC
1858 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 90
View
UGADI Indian Grill Bar
2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 100
View
Waffle House #2215
1928 South Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 29, 2024 | 99
View
Zaxby's
905 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 99
View
The Chop House Bar
541 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 99
View
Embassy Suites Pool
1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 98
View
Slim Chickens
229 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 28, 2024 | 98
View
Courtyard by Marriott Bar
1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 91
View
The Chop House
541 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 28, 2024 | 97
View
Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant
307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 88
View
Coffee fusion
836 N Thompson Lane Suite 1F Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 28, 2024 | 97
View
Fondael Cubilete Mexican Restaurant Bar
307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 28, 2024 | 99
View
Courtyard by Marriott Pool
1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 96
View
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 97
View
Courtyard by Marriott Bistro
1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 80
View
Full of Bologna FSE Mobile
2757 Painted Pony Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 27, 2024 | 100
View
Plainview Elementary School
5084 Sledge Rd Christiana, TN 37037
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 27, 2024 | 100
View
Double Tree Hotel Pool
1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 27, 2024 | 98
View
Blue Coast Burrito
1122 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 27, 2024 | 98
View
McDonalds
2595 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 27, 2024 | 100
View
Wendys #638
1845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 27, 2024 | 92
View
Hungry Spot Mobile Commissary
1600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 27, 2024 | 99
View
Greek Cafe
2441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 27, 2024 | 98
View
Burger King
819 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 27, 2024 | 100
View
Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 27, 2024 | 94
View
Salon Revelations
420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
February 27, 2024 | 100
View
Plainview Elementary School
5084 Sledge Rd Christiana, TN 37037
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 27, 2024 | 100
View
Dunkin Donuts
833 Memorial Blvd. STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 27, 2024 | 100
View
Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 27, 2024 | 96
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

