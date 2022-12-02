Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Rutherford County for Dec. 2, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection score as of December 2, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information.
|Name
|Score
|Address
|City
|Date
|ALDI
|93
|3267 Memorial Blvd
|Murfreesboro
|4/8/2022
|ALDI
|94
|640 Robert Rose Dr
|Murfreesboro
|4/8/2022
|ALDI
|94
|3439 S Church St
|Murfreesboro
|4/12/2022
|E & S International Market
|79
|1622 Bradyville Pike
|Murfreesboro
|10/11/2022
|Eagleville Grocery
|93
|1005 S Main St, Eagleville
|Eagleville
|5/20/2022
|Fiesta Market #2
|81
|566 Nissan Dr, Smyrna
|Smyrna
|10/4/2022
|Food Lion
|95
|11459 Old Nashville Hwy
|Smyrna
|7/28/2022
|Grace Asian Grocery LLC
|81
|291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E
|Smyrna
|3/10/2021
|Kim’s International Market
|95
|1118 Memorial Blvd
|Murfreesboro
|9/1/2022
|Kroger
|93
|2050 Lascassas Pike
|Murfreesboro
|10/13/2022
|Kroger
|93
|2946 S Church St
|Murfreesboro
|10/26/2022
|Kroger
|94
|2449 Old Fort Pkwy
|Murfreesboro
|8/31/2022
|Kroger
|85
|4432 Veterans Pkwy
|Murfreesboro
|10/17/2022
|Kroger
|91
|2325 Memorial Blvd
|Murfreesboro
|8/2/2022
|Kroger
|91
|1776 W Northfield Blvd
|Murfreesboro
|7/29/2022
|Kroger
|91
|463 Sam Ridley Pkwy W
|Smyrna
|7/20/2022
|Kroger
|79
|5145 Murfreesboro Rd
|La Vergne
|8/10/2022
|La Vergne Super Mercado
|85
|410 Dick Buchanan St
|La Vergne
|8/31/2022
|Maria Mercados II LLC
|94
|1820 Bradyville Pike
|Murfreesboro
|10/13/2022
|Mesai Asian Market
|95
|490 St Andrews Dr suite 109
|Murfreesboro
|8/31/2022
|Noi’s Oriental Market
|96
|1621 Bradyville Pike
|Murfreesboro
|10/10/2022
|Oriental Food Market
|96
|520 S Church St
|Murfreesboro
|5/25/2022
|Publix Super Market
|92
|1731 S Rutherford Blvd Ste S
|Murfreesboro
|7/29/2022
|Publix Super Market
|96
|2650 New Salem Hwy
|Murfreesboro
|8/3/2022
|Publix Super Market
|86
|4175 Franklin Rd
|Murfreesboro
|11/1/2022
|Publix Super Market
|96
|3415 Memorial Blvd
|Murfreesboro
|7/26/2022
|Publix Super Market
|100
|1640 Lee Victory Pkwy
|Smyrna
|7/15/2022
|Publix Super Market
|100
|661 Presidents Pl
|Smyrna
|7/21/2022
|San Marcos Supermercado
|87
|1156 E Main St
|Murfreesboro
|6/14/2022
|Save A Lot
|52
|750 Jessica St
|Murfreesboro
|6/21/2022
|Save A Lot
|85
|5154 Murfreesboro Rd
|La Vergne
|1/25/2022
|Smyrna Super Mercado
|88
|75 N Lowry St, Smyrna
|Smyrna
|10/12/2022
|Somboun’s Asian Market
|100
|1722 S Rutherford Blvd D
|Murfreesboro
|5/12/2022
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|98
|143 Wendelwood Dr
|Murfreesboro
|8/24/2022
|St Karas Market
|98
|1637 Middle Tennessee Blvd
|Murfreesboro
|9/28/2022
|Target
|92
|1851 Old Fort Pkwy
|Murfreesboro
|8/3/2022
|Target
|98
|803 Industrial Blvd
|Smyrna
|7/28/2022
|United Grocery Outlet
|90
|117 SE Broad St
|Murfreesboro
|7/28/2022
|Vito’s Market
|80
|804 N Thompson Ln Suite 1D
|Murfreesboro
|11/23/2022
|Walmart
|93
|2478 New Salem Hwy
|Murfreesboro
|10/17/2022
|Walmart
|88
|1153 Fortress Blvd
|Murfreesboro
|6/3/2022
|Walmart Supercenter
|84
|2900 S Rutherford Blvd
|Murfreesboro
|7/26/2022
|Walmart Supercenter
|97
|2012 Memorial Blvd
|Murfreesboro
|5/10/2022
|Walmart Supercenter
|96
|2000 Old Fort Pkwy
|Murfreesboro
|5/4/2022
|Walmart Supercenter
|90
|140 Joe B Jackson Pkwy
|Murfreesboro
|6/2/2022
Important Information about Food Premises Reports
The information posted at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture about inspections and the score is valid only at the time the report was made. Conditions are subject to change.
This does not include reports and hazard ratings prior to May 1, 2016. Some food premises may not have reports since that date.
Updated information is posted as often as possible. The TDA State site may not reflect any changes made to correct the hazards identified or any new hazards that may occur subsequent to the time of the last assessment or inspection. In addition, there may be errors or omissions in the information.
Visitors are cautioned against interpreting the status of a particular facility based on only one report. While every effort is made to keep the information up-to-date and ensure that it is accurate, the Department is not responsible for discrepancies between information posted here and the actual inspection reports provided to the food establishment, pool, or water system and maintained on file at the department.