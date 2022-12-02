Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Rutherford County for Dec. 2, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection score as of December 2, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information.

Name Score Address City Date ALDI 93 3267 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro 4/8/2022 ALDI 94 640 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro 4/8/2022 ALDI 94 3439 S Church St Murfreesboro 4/12/2022 E & S International Market 79 1622 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro 10/11/2022 Eagleville Grocery 93 1005 S Main St, Eagleville Eagleville 5/20/2022 Fiesta Market #2 81 566 Nissan Dr, Smyrna Smyrna 10/4/2022 Food Lion 95 11459 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna 7/28/2022 Grace Asian Grocery LLC 81 291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Smyrna 3/10/2021 Kim’s International Market 95 1118 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro 9/1/2022 Kroger 93 2050 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro 10/13/2022 Kroger 93 2946 S Church St Murfreesboro 10/26/2022 Kroger 94 2449 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro 8/31/2022 Kroger 85 4432 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro 10/17/2022 Kroger 91 2325 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro 8/2/2022 Kroger 91 1776 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro 7/29/2022 Kroger 91 463 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna 7/20/2022 Kroger 79 5145 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne 8/10/2022 La Vergne Super Mercado 85 410 Dick Buchanan St La Vergne 8/31/2022 Maria Mercados II LLC 94 1820 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro 10/13/2022 Mesai Asian Market 95 490 St Andrews Dr suite 109 Murfreesboro 8/31/2022 Noi’s Oriental Market 96 1621 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro 10/10/2022 Oriental Food Market 96 520 S Church St Murfreesboro 5/25/2022 Publix Super Market 92 1731 S Rutherford Blvd Ste S Murfreesboro 7/29/2022 Publix Super Market 96 2650 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro 8/3/2022 Publix Super Market 86 4175 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro 11/1/2022 Publix Super Market 96 3415 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro 7/26/2022 Publix Super Market 100 1640 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna 7/15/2022 Publix Super Market 100 661 Presidents Pl Smyrna 7/21/2022 San Marcos Supermercado 87 1156 E Main St Murfreesboro 6/14/2022 Save A Lot 52 750 Jessica St Murfreesboro 6/21/2022 Save A Lot 85 5154 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne 1/25/2022 Smyrna Super Mercado 88 75 N Lowry St, Smyrna Smyrna 10/12/2022 Somboun’s Asian Market 100 1722 S Rutherford Blvd D Murfreesboro 5/12/2022 Sprouts Farmers Market 98 143 Wendelwood Dr Murfreesboro 8/24/2022 St Karas Market 98 1637 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro 9/28/2022 Target 92 1851 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro 8/3/2022 Target 98 803 Industrial Blvd Smyrna 7/28/2022 United Grocery Outlet 90 117 SE Broad St Murfreesboro 7/28/2022 Vito’s Market 80 804 N Thompson Ln Suite 1D Murfreesboro 11/23/2022 Walmart 93 2478 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro 10/17/2022 Walmart 88 1153 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro 6/3/2022 Walmart Supercenter 84 2900 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro 7/26/2022 Walmart Supercenter 97 2012 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro 5/10/2022 Walmart Supercenter 96 2000 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro 5/4/2022 Walmart Supercenter 90 140 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro 6/2/2022

