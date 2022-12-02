Alcoa Beats East Nashville to Win Record Setting 8th Straight State Title

Final Score:

Alcoa- 45

East Nashville- 26

The Tornadoes (14-1) have now beaten East Nashville (12-3) two years in a row at the BlueCross Bowl.

East Nashville showed that they belonged in this game giving Alcoa a tough time. The Eagles even outgained them 313 yards to Alcoa’s 300. Tre’Quan Waters got the scoring started for East Nashville giving them a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter. They then forced a punt on Alcoa’s first drive.

The first half of this game was filled with the bulk of the scoring for both teams. Going into the third quarter the score was 31-20. East Nashville had a shot to go into the half only down by one but they made some crucial mistakes on defense and special teams that resulted in Alcoa scoring 10 points with less than a minute left in the second quarter.

The Eagles quarterback Zack Beard led their offense and was responsible for three of East Nashville’s four touchdowns. Two came by the rush and one came from a connection to Bobby Joyner.

Alcoa’s receiver Luke Cannon was the star of their offense as he caught three touchdowns. When the Tornadoes needed him most he was there to keep the lead as far as away as possible from East Nashville. The defense for Alcoa was also able to make an adjustment in the second half only giving up six points as opposed to the 20 they surrendered in the first half.

This is the 21st state championship in Alcoa’s history. They have won eight straight 3A State Championships, the most consecutively in TSSAA history.