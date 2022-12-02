Don’t Miss the Murfreesboro Christmas Tree Lighting Friday Night

Murfreesboro will hold its Christmas tree lighting on Friday, December 2.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHEN: December 2, 2022, from 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

WHERE: Murfreesboro Square, 225 W College Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

MORE INFO: The lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place in the historic downtown Murfreesboro Square in front of the local courthouse. The annual tradition will be held on Friday, December 2nd starting at 5:30 PM with a LIVE Nativity scene by Southeast Baptist Church, followed by choirs from Providence Christian Academy and MTCS, the event will be great for families both local and visiting.

There will be free games and activities for children, along with carriage rides for only $5 (children under the age of 4 are free). At 6:00, there will be stage performances by Plainview and McFadden Elementary Schools. The Center for the Arts will also perform a condensed version of the Nutcracker and of course, Santa and his Elves will be on hand for the FREE Event!