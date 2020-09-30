Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween

Here are some Middle Tennesee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at [email protected] and we will check it out.
1. MILLERS THRILLERS
New route, New theatrics, New barn! Experience this adventure ride with an incredible ending that will have you tapping your toes; if you SURVIVE! The hayride now travels through the woods for more interaction. The first and last 25% of this ride will be no shooting but will increase the entertainment value and WOW FACTOR! This is the greatest show!
The Haunted Woods is a stroll through the trail that you will never forget. Enter the intense hour-long trek through the twisted groves and gnarled oaks. We have found an old mining trail that leads into the darkness. Stay in your group and do not go under any of the boundaries. The swamps and hundreds of acres of farmland are looking to swallow you up. Visitors, watch your back, you’ll never know which way to look out for. True to form, the Haunted Woods is not for children under 10 or the faint of heart. Experience an outdoor fright that is simply too big to house indoors!
MILLERS THRILLERS
1431 Carters Creek Pike
Columbia, TN. 38401
(Just 5 Minutes West Of Spring Hill)
2. CREEPY HOLLOW HAUNTED WOODS
Creepy Hollow will be following local guidelines for covid with social distancing. Masks will be required in the barn but not the woods although it is recommended.
To add More Fun and Fright to Your Night, This Year we have added New Scenes and More Scares to our Haunted Attraction.
This Haunted Attraction Located in Spring Hill is one of the most Awesome Haunted Houses and Haunted Woods in the Nashville area and surrounding Middle TN.
CREEPY HOLLOW HAUNTED WOODS
2133 Joe Brown Rd.
Spring Hill, TN 37174
(2 Miles off I-65 Exit 46)
(931) 486-3063
3. DEVIL’S DUNGEON
Located in Downtown Nashville, Devil’s Dungeon is by far one of the most frightening and intense haunted houses you will experience in Nashville this year!
With over 20,000 square feet of haunted house to explore, finding your way through the dark and dismal corridors to escape from the clutches of the undead will have you wondering whether or not these horrifying scenes are truly real or simply fiction. Be prepared to experience the kind of horror you won’t find very eager to evade your mind! If you dare step further into this nightmare, go ahead and order your tickets online in mid-September! Nashville, you’ve been warned.
DEVIL’S DUNGEON
510 Davidson Street
East Nashville, TN 37213
615-256-0053
4. MEYERS CREEK HAUNTED WOODS
COVID – 19 WARNING: We have taken enhanced health and safety measures for you, our other Guests and Cast Members. You must follow all posted instructions while visiting Meyers Creek Haunted Woods. More COVID-19 info on their website
Fridays & Saturdays in October
Open 6:30PM – 11PM • Gate closes at 11pm
MEYERS CREEK HAUNTED WOODS
4734 John Bragg Hwy
Murfreesboro, TN 37127
5. HAUNTED HELL NASHVILLE
Haunted Hell invites its guests to face their fears among the rotting ruins and grueling landscapes only seen in nightmares. The masterminds of Hell (Tony Warner and Patrick Warner, of Devil’s Dungeon, Death Row and Haunted Hell Clarksville), have packed Haunted Hell with twisted chambers full of shock and mayhem to delight, disorient and terrify even the most hardened Fans of Fright.
The large scale scenes, filled with cutting edge audio, special effects, and artistic detail, are gruesome, graphic and ‘in-your-face’. This 22,000 square foot stage is the playground for a demon cast of more than live 35 actors that increase the unpredictable element to Haunted Hell.
Along your travel through Haunted Hell, you will encounter an old plantation home that isn’t what it seems. Follow the creek bed through terrifying and disorienting situations to the urban underground of madness. Try to escape through scenes of mayhem and dark imagination to find the only exit out of Haunted Hell; and that exit door can seem miles away when one is being pursued by the evil that calls Haunted Hell.
HAUNTED HELL NASHVILLE
3930 Apache Trail
Antioch, TN 37013
615.832.4355
6. NASHVILLE NIGHTMARE
Nashville Nightmare consists of a self-guided tour through an elaborate and very intense environment, full of dark passages and wandering monsters. It consists of highly detailed scenes, state of the art animations, terrifying live actors, and incredible special effects.
Since 2013, Nashville Nightmare was voted in the Top 31 Haunted Houses in the Nation by Haunted Attraction Magazine, and #1 for the best Haunted Houses in Nashville by multiple media sources and Haunt enthusiasts!
This year, Nashville Nightmare raises the bar for all haunted houses in Nashville, offering FOUR ALL NEW HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS! These terrifying haunts will continue to make Nashville Nightmare the ultimate Nashville TN Haunted House Destination!
NASHVILLE NIGHTMARE
1016 Madison Square
Madison, TN 37115
Phone : (615)864-7481
7. DEAD LAND SCREAM PARK
Dead Land Scream Park is a one-of-a-kind experience with 3 terrifying attractions open Fridays & Saturday nights in autumn. Each of our outdoor attractions features a walk along a trail in the dark woods with many scares along the way.
Along with our attractions, our fresh concessions, a warm bonfire, and a family-friendly atmosphere sets the mood for Halloween fun. We’re proud to have grown to become one of Middle Tennessee’s most popular haunts – come check out all we have to offer and be prepared to be scared out of your mind!
DEAD LAND SCREAM PARK
7040 Murfreesboro Road
Lebanon, TN 37087
8. SLAUGHTER HOUSE
Full Moon Slaughterhouse. Nashville’s longest running Haunted Attraction at it’s new home and new ownership at 3445 Lebanon Pike Hermitage, Tn. 37076. Located just minutes off I-40 at Old Hickory Blvd and Central Pike, in the old Courtyard Theater.
SLAUGHTER HOUSE
3445 Lebanon Pike
Hermitage, TN 37076
9. MALICE HAUNTED ATTRACTION
Malice: The intention, or desire, to do evil.
Based in the small town of Lewisburg TN, providing southern/middle TN with a new breed of haunted attraction. This…is the place where nightmares are born. This…is a new kind of evil.
MALICE HAUNTED ATTRACTION
1777 Nix Rd.
Lewisburg, TN 37091
10. ZOMBIE TRAIL PAINTBALL
Our Federal Government created a Zombie Task Force many years ago. No one understood why until now. There are three areas of the country that are seeing attacks by these once thought science fiction creatures. We happen to be one those areas.
You will ride on a 24’ trailer around a 1 mile path through the woods shooting targets and more importantly ZOMBIES. There may be some other creatures of the night as well. All are fair game. Next to Camp Blood
ZOMBIE TRAIL PAINTBALL
1533 Mason Grove Road
Humboldt, TN 38343
11. DEATH RIDGE
Death Ridge is an attraction like no other. Prepare to have your mind invaded by fear as you enter the most immersive, psychological, and downright nightmare-inducing horror experience in Tennessee. With some of the most original and thought-out scenes in the industry, Death Ridge is an attraction not to be missed!
ADMISSION: $15 COME AGAIN AND GET IN FOR $10!
*Attendee must still be wearing armband from the previous visit to get $10 rate*
DEATH RIDGE
346 CAMPBELLSVILLE PIKE
ETHRIDGE, TN 38456
12. BLOODY ACRES HAUNTED WOODS
17 acres of horror with 20 different scenes with multiple rooms to make your nightmares become reality. Real Woods, Real Terror!
SATURDAY-September 26, 2020 open 7pm to 12am, $15.00 per person. Cash only sorry we do not take Debit or Credit Cards.
Don’t forget your mask for admittance and please maintain 6 foot distance between groups.
BLOODY ACRES HAUNTED WOODS
318 Big Station Camp Blvd
Gallatin, TN 37066