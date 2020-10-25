MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A Nashville man is shot and left for dead in his vehicle in Murfreesboro on Saturday, Oct. 24.

22-year-old Blake Boulton was found near the intersection of Stonewall Blvd. and N. Tennessee Blvd. by a Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officer responding to a call of people hearing gunshots in the area around 12:50 a.m. Boulton was still inside his vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Personnel with Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services treated the victim. He was later pronounced dead.

MPD Criminal Investigation Division (CID) detectives are trying to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting.

Detectives are also seeking to acquire any home surveillance video from residents in the neighborhood.

If you have any information that can help solve this case, please contact CID Detective Albert Miles, III at 615-201-5513 or email [email protected]