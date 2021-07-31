Hattie Jane’s Creamery Begins Shipping Nationwide

The Southern-inspired flavors and seasonally driven ingredients that launched Hattie Jane’s Creamery into the fastest-growing small-batch craft ice cream brand in Middle Tennessee will soon be available for nationwide shipping on August 1. Hattie Jane’s, which recently celebrated its fifth-anniversary last month, is a women-founded, women-led creamery and scoop shop with four Middle Tennessee locations in Columbia, Franklin, Murfreesboro, and Nashville.

“Our ingredients and flavors set us apart, and we believe ice cream fans will notice the difference,” says Hattie Jane’s Founder and CEO Claire Crowell. “We work with a local multigenerational dairy farm that we love, which has allowed us to scale our proprietary base made with Tennessee milk. From there we take fresh, seasonal ingredients and the family recipes and flavors many Southerners like myself and my team grew up on and we turn it into an unexpected and incredible scoop of ice cream!”

Named after Crowell’s eldest daughter, Hattie Jane’s is a community-centric company with a goal to elevate like-minded local and female-led businesses and nonprofits through creative partnerships. While the concept evokes nostalgia, the flavors are modern and its mission is forward-thinking. Each scoop begins with a proprietary ice cream base made using milk supplied exclusively by Tennessee cows from local dairy farm Sunrise Dairy, then homemade ingredients and other goodies from local purveyors are incorporated at the Hattie Jane’s kitchen in Columbia for a scratch-made product that is more consistent, creamy and smooth. For Hattie Jane’s plant-based ice cream flavors, which are free of dairy, soy, gluten, and corn, a coconut base is used to achieve the same thick and creamy texture as in the dairy flavors.

Through the Hattie Jane’s Creamery website, customers will be able to order Hattie Jane’s Creamery merchandise, as well as both the rotating seasonal flavors and several permanent fixtures. Meticulous thought goes into each flavor to ensure the ingredients shine, like using spirulina to naturally color the Minty Chip and sourcing beans from their hometown roasters Muletown Coffee for the coffee bean-steeped Mulekick. With the seasons guiding the majority of the flavors, ice cream lovers can expect unique and daring limited-time pairings inspired by classic Southern dishes and ingredients, like Sweet Corn & Blackberry; Strawberry Lemonade Cupcake, a seasonal collaboration with The Cupcake Collection Founder and CEO Francois Mignon; and Bushwacker, Hattie Jane’s take on the boozy frozen cocktail popular at Nashville’s famed honky-tonks.

“When we opened our first scoop shop five years ago, we knew we had a great product and we were excited to put it out into the world,” says Crowell. “The community support we’ve received from that first day on has been overwhelming. Our motto is, ‘Ice cream makes you happy,’ and we’re excited to spread that joy nationwide.”

For the cherry on top, the creamery will be giving away free ice cream for a year to one lucky customer. Anyone who places an ice cream or merchandise order online between Sunday, August 1 and Saturday, August 7 can opt in to enter the Free Ice Cream for a Year giveaway. On August 8, Hattie Jane’s will notify the winner who will receive six free pints of Hattie Jane’s ice cream delivered to their doorstep once a month for an entire year.

For ordering information, current flavors and to learn more about Hattie Jane’s, visit www.hattiejanescreamery.com, and follow along on Instagram (@hattiejanescreamery) for the latest scoop.