If you are about to or have recently undergone a mastectomy, you may be wondering about the foundation garment situation. Your doctor or nurse may give you requirements or ideas…but they may not. After all, with so much after-care information, a bra may be the last thing on their minds. But it’s certainly not for you. There are a few things to consider when it comes to what bra to wear after a mastectomy.

Can’t I Just Wear My Pre-Surgery Bra?

You might be tempted to wear the bras you wore before the surgery. But more than likely, you’ll quickly find they are uncomfortable or inadequate. Whether you have reconstruction in combination with your mastectomy or not, you’re likely to find your previous bra doesn’t fit quite the same. And fit matters more than ever.

Do I Even Have to Wear a Bra?

Another question often asked is do you need a bra after surgery? First and foremost, follow the care instructions of your medical professional. If they say you do not need a garment, it’s fine to go braless. However, you may find the skin is tender and decide you want to pad and protect the site. After all, between radiation (which affects the nerves) and the surgery, your body has been through a lot. Show it some TLC. If you choose to forego a bra, you may find a soft camisole still helps with potential discomfort.

What Should I Look For in a Bra?

Finding the right bra for your post-mastectomy body is important, especially in the first year as your body heals.

First, find a bra that fits . A mastectomy specialist will be able to measure you and walk you through your options. You’ll need to consider if you want a pocketed bra in which you can place a prosthesis.

. A mastectomy specialist will be able to measure you and walk you through your options. You’ll need to consider if you want a pocketed bra in which you can place a prosthesis. The fabric and closure are also big considerations. You may find front closure bras easier than traditional back-closures. And having a super soft material like cotton is gentle on your skin as well as cool. It breathes easier in the event of hot flashes.

and are also big considerations. You may find front closure bras easier than traditional back-closures. And having a super soft material like cotton is gentle on your skin as well as cool. It breathes easier in the event of hot flashes. Look for a bra with minimal decorations like scratchy lace that can irritate. Full cups and adjustable, well-padded straps provide additional comfort .

like scratchy lace that can irritate. Full cups and adjustable, well-padded straps provide additional comfort Avoid underwires . They’re not very comfortable under ideal circumstances, and they’re likely to be painful if not extremely uncomfortable on scars and sensitive skin.

. They’re not very comfortable under ideal circumstances, and they’re likely to be painful if not extremely uncomfortable on scars and sensitive skin. Finally, finding a bra with a wide elastic underband that runs both under the cups and fully around the back will be most comfortable and reduce prostheses from slipping or shifting.

Find Your Ideal Post-Mastectomy Undergarments

This is a sensitive topic on a physically sensitive area. You've been through so much already. Don't settle for anything less than being treated with dignity and compassion.

