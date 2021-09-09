The Goddard School held a ground breaking for its new location in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 23, 2021, at 1720 Gateway Drive in Murfreesboro.
Children learn best through experience. The Goddard School uses current, academically endorsed methods to ensure that children have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.
The Goddard School
1720 Gateway Drive
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 893-2242
Facebook
Photos by Rutherford County Chamber
