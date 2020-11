General Motors is recalling more than 217,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. and Canada, reports AP. The recall is due to a transmission oil can leak, which can cause the vehicles to stop moving or possibly catch fire.

“GM says in government documents posted last weekend that two bolts may be missing from the stop-start mechanism, allowing the fluid to leak. The company says it has no reports of crashes, fires or injuries,” reports AP.

What does the recall cover:

Certain versions of the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu and 2018 and 2019 Chevrolet Cruze and Buick LaCrosse, as well as the 2019 through 2020 Buick Encore and Enclave, the Cadillac XT4, GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Blazer. The 2020 Cadillac XT6 also is covered.

The recall is expected to start Dec 14.