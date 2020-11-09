Citizens' Help Injured Motorcyclist Trapped Under Vehicle After Crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Emergency responders are crediting several civilians for saving the life of a motorcyclist trapped underneath a vehicle following a crash on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The civilians sprang into action, using car jacks from their vehicles, lifting the weight of an SUV off the injured motorcyclist. The crash occurred on Mall Circle Drive next to Home Depot around 5:00 p.m. An employee from the business also used a floor jack and concrete blocks to help stabilize the SUV.

“The actions took by citizens before we arrived definitely improved the outcome for the injured driver,” said Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Captain Clay Estes.

MFRD personnel arrived within minutes of the call. Fire crews finished stabilizing the SUV using hydraulic equipment and wooden blocks. They removed the motorcyclist from underneath.

Members of MFRD and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS) treated the motorcyclist and three occupants of the SUV on the scene. RCEMS personnel took the four patients to the hospital for further treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

The crash remains under investigation by the Murfreesboro Police Department.