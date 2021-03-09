Tennessee opens COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to Tennesseans in Phase 1c populations today, March 8.

Phase 1c includes those with chronic illnesses (including chronic renal disease, hypertension, obesity, heart failure, liver disease and much more), pregnant women, household residents and caregivers of those with immunocompromising conditions and more. For a full list of those eligible through Phase 1c, click here.

County health departments, pharmacies and other medical centers are administering the COVID-19 vaccine. Depending on where you choose to receive your vaccination, the sign-up process will be different.

Below we outline numerous places you can get your COVID-19 vaccine (in and near Rutherford County) and how to sign up for it.

If you know of a pharmacy or clinic administering COVID-19 vaccine, contact us at [email protected]

Last updated March 8, 11pm