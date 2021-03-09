Tennessee opens COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to Tennesseans in Phase 1c populations today, March 8.
Phase 1c includes those with chronic illnesses (including chronic renal disease, hypertension, obesity, heart failure, liver disease and much more), pregnant women, household residents and caregivers of those with immunocompromising conditions and more. For a full list of those eligible through Phase 1c, click here.
County health departments, pharmacies and other medical centers are administering the COVID-19 vaccine. Depending on where you choose to receive your vaccination, the sign-up process will be different.
Below we outline numerous places you can get your COVID-19 vaccine (in and near Rutherford County) and how to sign up for it.
If you know of a pharmacy or clinic administering COVID-19 vaccine, contact us at [email protected]
Last updated March 8, 11pm
1Rutherford County Health Department
WHERE: State Farm Operations Center
2500 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37131
REGISTER: https://secure.rutherfordcountytn.gov/vaccinations/
WHAT TO KNOW: Anyone who is interested in receiving a vaccine may fill out the form by clicking on the link above and be added to the list. As soon as you are eligible to receive vaccine and an appointment becomes available, at the Health Department or one of our community partners, you will be contacted. Appointments will not be made for anyone who does not meet current phase criteria.
2All Other County Health Departments
WHERE: Health Departments across the state
REGISTER: covid19.tn.gov
WHAT TO KNOW: You can register to receive your COVID-19 vaccine in other counties by visiting the link above. You will choose the county you are interested in receiving your COVID-19 vaccine from and the site will display information regarding risk-based and age-based phases, vaccine availability at health departments, and information to request an appointment.
3Kroger
WHERE: Various Kroger locations
REGISTER: kroger.com/covidvaccine or by calling 866-211-5320
WHAT TO KNOW: Individuals requesting appointments must meet the criteria for the current phase of the vaccination plan. There is no charge to individuals and insurance status is not a barrier for vaccination.
4Walmart/Sam’s Club
WHERE: Various Walmart and Sam’s Club locations
REGISTER:
WHAT TO KNOW: Eligible customers will schedule a vaccine appointment directly via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts.
A membership is not required to get a vaccination at Sam’s Club.
In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine.
5Vanderbilt
WHAT TO KNOW: Vanderbilt is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to patients following the direction of the Tennessee Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here’s what Vanderbilt patients should know now: Vanderbilt will reach out to you when it’s your turn to get the vaccine. They will send a message through your My Health at Vanderbilt Account (MHAV) to let you know it’s time for you to schedule your vaccine. MHAV is Vanderbilt’s online patient portal. If you are a Vanderbilt patient and you don’t already have a My Health at Vanderbilt account, start yours now at this link.
When it’s your turn, you will be able to easily schedule your vaccine appointments. You will schedule both doses at the same time.
6Ascension Saint Thomas
WHAT TO KNOW: Ascension Saint Thomas is currently offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments in accordance with state and local guidelines. Once you are eligible to schedule a vaccine, you will receive information from your doctor at Ascension Saint Thomas. When it is time for you to receive your vaccine, Ascension Saint Thomas will notify you via the email and/or text number that we have on file.
7Maury Regional Health
WHERE:
Maury Regional Medical Group Primary Care, 5421 Main St, Spring Hill, TN 37174
Maury Regional Medical Center, 1224 Trotwood Ave, Columbia, TN 38401
Marshall County Medical Center, 1080 North Ellington Parkway, Lewisburg, TN 37091
REGISTER: mauryregional.com/patient-and-visitor-information/covid-19-vaccination-information
WHAT TO KNOW: Maury Regional Health offers COVID-19 vaccination by appointment as supplies become available. If you meet the current phase eligibiity for vaccination, visit the site above and select a date to view available appointment times and location information.
More Resources:
Vaccinefinder.com
Vaccinefinder.org helps you find clinics, pharmacies, and other locations that offer the COVID-19 vaccine. An important note: Currently, several pharmacies are listed on vaccinefinder.com that have not yet received their vaccine doses and are, therefore, not ready to take appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the pharmacies listed on vaccinefinder.com are expected to be able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine soon.
Rutherford County COVID-19 Public Information Line:
(615) 898-7997
Available Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm
Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan
For an understanding of the phased approach for the COVID-19 vaccine and more information on the vaccine, click here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COVID-19_Vaccination_Plan.pdf